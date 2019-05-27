USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback starts the week upbeat against CHF

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Memorial Day in the US is keeping the overall market rather quiet however we are seeing some volatility on the USD/CHF currency pair. 
  • As the global risk sentiment is slightly improving the demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc is decreasing. 
  • The moderate uptick in the US Dollar is also helping the currency pair to gain some traction.  

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading near its lowest point since mid-April just above the parity level and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

The USD started the week on a positive note against the CHF as the market reached the 1.0060 level and broke the 50 and 100 SMAs. Bulls want a continuation above 1.0060 to reach 1.0100 to the upside. Support is seen at 1.0030 and 1.0010 levels. 


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.004
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.0016
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0128
Daily SMA50 1.0071
Daily SMA100 1.0025
Daily SMA200 0.9954
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0044
Previous Daily Low 1.0008
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0022
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.003
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0001
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9987
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9965
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0059
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

