USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback starts the week upbeat against CHF

- Memorial Day in the US is keeping the overall market rather quiet however we are seeing some volatility on the USD/CHF currency pair.
- As the global risk sentiment is slightly improving the demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc is decreasing.
- The moderate uptick in the US Dollar is also helping the currency pair to gain some traction.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF is trading near its lowest point since mid-April just above the parity level and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA).
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term.
USD/CHF 30-minute chart
The USD started the week on a positive note against the CHF as the market reached the 1.0060 level and broke the 50 and 100 SMAs. Bulls want a continuation above 1.0060 to reach 1.0100 to the upside. Support is seen at 1.0030 and 1.0010 levels.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.004
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.0016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0128
|Daily SMA50
|1.0071
|Daily SMA100
|1.0025
|Daily SMA200
|0.9954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0044
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0008
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0122
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0008
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0238
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day
The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.