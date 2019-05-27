USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback starts the week upbeat against CHF

Memorial Day in the US is keeping the overall market rather quiet however we are seeing some volatility on the USD/CHF currency pair.

As the global risk sentiment is slightly improving the demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc is decreasing.

The moderate uptick in the US Dollar is also helping the currency pair to gain some traction.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading near its lowest point since mid-April just above the parity level and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

The USD started the week on a positive note against the CHF as the market reached the 1.0060 level and broke the 50 and 100 SMAs. Bulls want a continuation above 1.0060 to reach 1.0100 to the upside. Support is seen at 1.0030 and 1.0010 levels.



Additional key levels