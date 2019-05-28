USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback at its highest in two days against CHF

As the market sentiment is improving the CHF is having less demand, sending USD/CHF up.

USD/CHF is trading at its highest in two days.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading back above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is regaining some bullish strength as the market trades above the 50 SMA.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF broke above the 1.0060 resistance and its main SMAs. The market is now likely en route towards 1.0100 and 1.0120 resistances. Support is seen at 1.0060 and 1.0030 levels.



Additional key levels