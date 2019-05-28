USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback at its highest in two days against CHF

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • As the market sentiment is improving the CHF is having less demand, sending USD/CHF up.
  • USD/CHF is trading at its highest in two days.  

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading back above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is regaining some bullish strength as the market trades above the 50 SMA. 

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF broke above the 1.0060 resistance and its main SMAs. The market is now likely en route towards 1.0100 and 1.0120 resistances. Support is seen at 1.0060 and 1.0030 levels. 


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0084
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.0039
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.012
Daily SMA50 1.0072
Daily SMA100 1.0028
Daily SMA200 0.9954
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0063
Previous Daily Low 1.0013
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0032
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9988
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9963
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  