USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback at its highest in two days against CHF

- As the market sentiment is improving the CHF is having less demand, sending USD/CHF up.
- USD/CHF is trading at its highest in two days.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF is trading back above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF is regaining some bullish strength as the market trades above the 50 SMA.
USD/CHF 30-minute chart
USD/CHF broke above the 1.0060 resistance and its main SMAs. The market is now likely en route towards 1.0100 and 1.0120 resistances. Support is seen at 1.0060 and 1.0030 levels.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.0039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.012
|Daily SMA50
|1.0072
|Daily SMA100
|1.0028
|Daily SMA200
|0.9954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0063
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0122
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0008
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0238
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0114
