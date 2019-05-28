USD/CHF technical analysis: Forms a temporary base near 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and remained capped below the overnight swing high, albeit seemed to form a base near 200-hour SMA.

   •  The mentioned support coincides with 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.0008-1.0063 recent up-move and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further appreciating move, though maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and suggest selling pressure at higher levels.

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-1.0000s, before traders start positioning for an extension of the positive momentum towards the 1.0080-85 horizontal resistance en-route the 1.0100 round figure mark.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0041
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.0039
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.012
Daily SMA50 1.0072
Daily SMA100 1.0028
Daily SMA200 0.9954
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0063
Previous Daily Low 1.0013
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0032
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9988
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9963
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  