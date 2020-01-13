USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Flirting with 200-hour SMA support, around 0.9715 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF extended Friday’s retracement slide from two-week tops.
  • The downside seems cushioned amid the prevailing risk-on mood.

The USD/CHF pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday and extended the previous session's rejection slide from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9832-0.9646 downfall.

The pair slipped below 38.2% Fibo. level but seems to have found some support near 200-hour SMA, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.

Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards testing the 0.9675 horizontal zone, now looks a distinct possibility, albeit a combination of supporting factors might help limit the downside, at least for the time being.

The prevailing risk-on mood – amid optimism over the long-awaited phase-one trade deal between the world's two largest economies – might continue to weigh on the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven assets.

This coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand – supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – might further lend some support to the major, rather attract some dip-buying at lower levels.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9717
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.9728
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9754
Daily SMA50 0.985
Daily SMA100 0.988
Daily SMA200 0.9917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9763
Previous Daily Low 0.9719
Previous Weekly High 0.9763
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9746
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9711
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9693
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9667
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9755
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9799

 

 

