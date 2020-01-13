USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Flirting with 200-hour SMA support, around 0.9715 region

- USD/CHF extended Friday’s retracement slide from two-week tops.
- The downside seems cushioned amid the prevailing risk-on mood.
The USD/CHF pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday and extended the previous session's rejection slide from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9832-0.9646 downfall.
The pair slipped below 38.2% Fibo. level but seems to have found some support near 200-hour SMA, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards testing the 0.9675 horizontal zone, now looks a distinct possibility, albeit a combination of supporting factors might help limit the downside, at least for the time being.
The prevailing risk-on mood – amid optimism over the long-awaited phase-one trade deal between the world's two largest economies – might continue to weigh on the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven assets.
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand – supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – might further lend some support to the major, rather attract some dip-buying at lower levels.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9717
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9754
|Daily SMA50
|0.985
|Daily SMA100
|0.988
|Daily SMA200
|0.9917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9763
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9799
