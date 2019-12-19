USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Falling wedge on 4H, oversold RSI check further declines

USD/CHF trades near the multi-month low.

A Bullish technical formation, oversold RSI conditions stop sellers.

The further downside can look towards late-August month low.

USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9800 during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair forms a bullish technical pattern on the four-hour (4H) chart. Also supporting the hopeful buyers is oversold conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Even so, a sustained break of the bullish pattern’s resistance around 0.9830 becomes necessary for the prices to revisit 0.9920 and November 29 top surrounding 1.0025.

During the rise, 0.9880 and 0.9900 can offer intermediate halts to check the buying sentiment.

On the contrary, pair’s declines below the formation’s support of 0.9775 will accelerate the south-run towards August 26 bottom, near 0.9715.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected



