USD/CHF technical analysis: Faces rejection near 100-day SMA amid reviving safe-haven demand

- Retreats back closer to 0.9900 handle to snap three consecutive days of winning streak.
- Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and should attract some dip-buying interest.
Having climbed to over one-month tops earlier this Tuesday, the USD/CHF pair witnessed a modest intraday pullback from a resistance marked by 100-day SMA. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of winning streak and has now drifted back closer to the 0.9900 handle, eroding a part of the overnight strong gains.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending higher over the past five weeks or so along a short-term ascending trend-channel formation, suggesting a well-established bullish trend. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and add credence to the near-term constructive set-up.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have drifted into the bearish territory and have been losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart, pointing to a further intraday pullback amid the prevalent cautious mood and reviving demand for perceived safe-haven currencies – including the Swiss Franc.
Hence, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 0.9870-65 horizontal support en-route 50-day SMA support near the 0.9840 region, below which the corrective slide could further get extended back towards the 0.9800 round figure mark – support marked by the lower end of the ascending trend channel.
On the upside, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.9930 region (100-day SMA) before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA resistance near mid-0.9900s. The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance and should act as a key pivotal point for bullish traders.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9824
|Daily SMA50
|0.9839
|Daily SMA100
|0.9931
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9992
