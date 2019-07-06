USD/CHF technical analysis: Dollar slumps to daily lows against the Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in May came way lower than-expected adding only 75k jobs vs. 185k forecast. 
  • The USD is weakening across the board, sending USD/CHF down.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is under pressure below the parity level and the 200-daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading near its daily low challenging 0.9860. A break below the support can lead to 0.9800 and 0.9740. Resistance is seen at 0.9900 and 0.9960.


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.987
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.9914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0044
Daily SMA50 1.008
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.9962
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9962
Previous Daily Low 0.9879
Previous Weekly High 1.0099
Previous Weekly Low 1
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9958
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0041

 

 

 

