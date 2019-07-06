USD/CHF technical analysis: Dollar slumps to daily lows against the Swiss franc

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in May came way lower than-expected adding only 75k jobs vs. 185k forecast.

The USD is weakening across the board, sending USD/CHF down.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is under pressure below the parity level and the 200-daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading near its daily low challenging 0.9860. A break below the support can lead to 0.9800 and 0.9740. Resistance is seen at 0.9900 and 0.9960.



Additional key levels