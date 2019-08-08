USD/CHF technical analysis: Consolidates near mid-0.9700s, 50-hour SMA/61.8% confluence region

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started gaining positive traction but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and thus, warrant caution before positioning for any further recovery for the major. Having said that, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some short-covering move and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 0.9800 round figure mark, which is closely followed by the 0.9815-20 support turned resistance. Alternatively, a pullback from the current resistance zone, leading to a subsequent slide below session lows – around the 0.9735 region, might turn the pair vulnerable and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 0.9700 round figure mark.

