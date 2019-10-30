- USD/CHF stays above 21-day EMA amid bullish MACD.
- A daily closing beyond the monthly trendline will trigger fresh upside.
Given the monthly falling resistance line and 21-day EMA confusing USD/CHF traders on a key day, the quote seesaws near 0.9940 during pre-European session on Wednesday.
Adding to the odds of pair’s run-up are bullish signals from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator. However, buyers need a sustained break above a descending trend line since October 03, at 0.9960, to take aim at 1.000 round-figure.
Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) highlights the importance of 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of August-October upside, at 0.9885 and 0.9845 respectively.
Other than technical catalysts, traders will also be on the lookout for Swiss ZEW Expectations for October, forecast -6.8 versus -15.4, while the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision will also be the key to follow.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9938
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9936
|Daily SMA50
|0.9906
|Daily SMA100
|0.9875
|Daily SMA200
|0.9956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9993
