USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls targeting ascending trend-channel resistance, around 1.0055-60 region

- The intraday pullback below the parity mark was quickly bought into.
- The set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The USD/CHF pair refreshed 2-1/2 month tops on Thursday, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.0025-30 region and witnessed a goodish intraday pullback during the early European session.
Given that the pair managed to hold above the very important 200-day SMA, the intraday dip below the parity mark was quickly bought into and support prospects for an extension of the ongoing positive momentum.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been gaining positive traction further adds credence to the near-term constructive set-up and a move towards the 1.0055-60 resistance zone.
The mentioned region marks the top end of a near two-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, any corrective slide back below the 1.00 handle now seems to find support near the 0.9980-75 horizontal zone ahead of mid-0.9900s (200-DMA), which if broken might negate the bullish outlook.
Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9900 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to mid-0.9800s support area.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0014
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9919
|Daily SMA50
|0.9859
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0027
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0129
