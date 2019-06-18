USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained break through 38.2% Fibo./trend-line confluence resistance

- Having managed to defend the very important 200-day SMA, the USD/CHF pair regained positive traction and is now looking to break through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
- The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.0238-0.9854 recent downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining bullish momentum and also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart, supporting prospects for an eventual breakout and an extension of the ongoing recovery from multi-month lows.
Sustained move beyond the said confluence resistance now seems to set the stage for a possible move towards reclaiming the 1.0100 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near mid-1.0000s (50% Fibo. level) and the 1.0075-80 horizontal zone.
Alternatively, failure near the current resistance area, leading to a subsequent slide below 200-DMA support near the 0.9970-65 region might negate the constructive set-up and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 0.9900 handle and retest multi-month lows.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0004
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.9992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9991
|Daily SMA50
|1.0073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0038
|Daily SMA200
|0.9971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9996
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9885
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0006
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.004
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout
US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message. The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.