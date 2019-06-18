USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained break through 38.2% Fibo./trend-line confluence resistance

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Having managed to defend the very important 200-day SMA, the USD/CHF pair regained positive traction and is now looking to break through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
  • The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.0238-0.9854 recent downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining bullish momentum and also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart, supporting prospects for an eventual breakout and an extension of the ongoing recovery from multi-month lows.

Sustained move beyond the said confluence resistance now seems to set the stage for a possible move towards reclaiming the 1.0100 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near mid-1.0000s (50% Fibo. level) and the 1.0075-80 horizontal zone.

Alternatively, failure near the current resistance area, leading to a subsequent slide below 200-DMA support near the 0.9970-65 region might negate the constructive set-up and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 0.9900 handle and retest multi-month lows.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0004
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.9992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9991
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.0038
Daily SMA200 0.9971
Levels
Previous Daily High 1
Previous Daily Low 0.9966
Previous Weekly High 0.9996
Previous Weekly Low 0.9885
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9979
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9972
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9937
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0006
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.004

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts

EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout

USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout

US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message. The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level

Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.

Gold News

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location