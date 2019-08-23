USD/CHF technical analysis: Breaks below weekly ascending trend-channel support ahead of Powell

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart quickly drifted into the bearish territory and have been losing positive momentum on 4-hourly/daily charts, further adding credence to the negative outlook and setting the stage for an extension of the corrective slide. A follow-through weakness below the 0.9800 handle will reinforce the bearish set-up and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 0.9775 horizontal zone en-route weekly lows - around the 0.9760 region - and ahead of the 0.9730 support area. On the flip side, the ascending trend-channel support breakpoint - around mid-0.9800s - now becomes immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to aim back towards the trend-channel resistance - currently near the 0.9880-85 region.

