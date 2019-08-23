USD/CHF technical analysis: Breaks below weekly ascending trend-channel support ahead of Powell

- The USD/CHF pair stalled its strong positive move and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from three-week tops in reaction to China's retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods.
- The sharp intraday pullback has now dragged the pair farther below a support marked by the lower end of weekly ascending trend-channel and already seems to have confirmed a bearish breakdown.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart quickly drifted into the bearish territory and have been losing positive momentum on 4-hourly/daily charts, further adding credence to the negative outlook and setting the stage for an extension of the corrective slide.
A follow-through weakness below the 0.9800 handle will reinforce the bearish set-up and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 0.9775 horizontal zone en-route weekly lows - around the 0.9760 region - and ahead of the 0.9730 support area.
On the flip side, the ascending trend-channel support breakpoint - around mid-0.9800s - now becomes immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to aim back towards the trend-channel resistance - currently near the 0.9880-85 region.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9807
|Daily SMA50
|0.9839
|Daily SMA100
|0.9956
|Daily SMA200
|0.9957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9659
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9825
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9882
