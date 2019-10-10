USD/CHF technical analysis: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-channel support

- Fails to capitalize on the overnight bounce and faces rejection near 200-DMA.
- The near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders.
The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The pair has now dropped back closer to two-week lows, with bears challenging a support marked by the lower end of a near two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining bearish traction on hourly charts and drifting lower on the daily chart. Given that the overnight attempted bounce faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA, the near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders
The prevalent cautious mood, amid nervousness ahead of the crucial US-China trade talks, supports prospects for an eventual breakdown. Hence, sustained weakness below the 0.9900 handle would set the stage an extension of the recent pullback from the 1.0025-30 supply zone, or four-month tops set last week.
The pair then could accelerate the slide further towards 0.9860-55 horizontal support before eventually dropping to test the 0.9800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any attempted bounce might continue to confront some fresh supply near mid-0.9900s (200-DMA), above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back towards the key parity mark en-route the recent swing highs, around the 1.0025-30 region.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9918
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.9959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9862
|Daily SMA100
|0.9883
|Daily SMA200
|0.9952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9964
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0028
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9995
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0026
