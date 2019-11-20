USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Bearish MACD questions short-term inverse head-and-shoulders

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF follows an eight-day-old falling trend line that restricts pair’s immediate upside.
  • Confirmation of the bullish technical pattern can challenge the monthly top.

With the USD/CHF pair’s sustained trading below the descending trend line stretched since November 08, a short-term bullish formation appears on the hourly (H1) chart. Though, the quote declines to 0.9900 while heading into the European open on Wednesday.

Bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds for the pair’s further declines to 0.9870 and then to the monthly bottom around 0.9850.

Though, October low of 0.9837 holds the keys to pair’s drop to 0.9800 round-figure.

Alternatively, a sustained break of 0.9915 will confirm the bullish chart pattern and trigger fresh run-up to a theoretical target around 1.0015. However, November 12 high around 0.9965, followed by the monthly top close to 0.9980, can entertain buyers during the rise.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.99
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 0.9905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9913
Daily SMA50 0.9923
Daily SMA100 0.9882
Daily SMA200 0.9951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.992
Previous Daily Low 0.9879
Previous Weekly High 0.9978
Previous Weekly Low 0.9869
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9883
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.986
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9842
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9924
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9942
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Inside bar candle makes today's close pivotal, focus on Fed minutes

EUR/USD: Inside bar candle makes today's close pivotal, focus on Fed minutes

EUR/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Tuesday, making today's close pivotal.  A close above Tuesday's high would imply a continuation of the rally from 1.0989.  The focus is on the FOMC’s view on the risks to the outlook. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sluggish above 1.2900 as UK PM Johnson struggles to top the polls

GBP/USD: Sluggish above 1.2900 as UK PM Johnson struggles to top the polls

GBP/USD declines for the second consecutive day amid doubts over the Tory leader’s public favor after the ITV debate. Broad USD strength offers additional weakness to the pair. FOMC minutes, trade/political headlines in focus.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off lows, bulls not out of the woods yet

USD/JPY off lows, bulls not out of the woods yet

USD/JPY has recovered from session lows of 108.36 but remains on the defensive below 109.07. The pair is currently trading near 108.50 and the 14-pip recovery is somewhat confounding, given the S&P 500 futures are still down -0.25% on the renewed US-China political tensions.

USD/JPY News

Gold: $1,475 continues to cap upside

Gold: $1,475 continues to cap upside

Gold is again having a tough time scaling $1,475 in a convincing manner. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14. 

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures