USD/CHF technical analysis: Another attempt to defy 2-month-old rising wedge resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF again aims to break two-month long rising trend-line, part of a bearish technical formation.
  • Bullish MACD can trigger an uptick to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Sustained trading above 0.9948/50 confluence again propels USD/CHF to confront near-term key resistance-line while taking the bids to 0.9988 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.

A rising trend-line since August-start, coupled with another one connecting lows marked since August 13, portrays a short-term bearish technical formation that gets confirmed on the break of the support line.

However, pair’s run-up beyond 0.9990 resistance will defy the pattern and could extend the run-up to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August declines, at 1.0016.

During the pair’s further advances past-1.0016, mid-May lows nearing 1.0050 and 1.0100 will flash on bulls’ radar.

Alternatively, pair’s decline below 0.9950/48 support-confluence including 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement could recall 0.9900 to the chart while formation’s support-line close to 0.9870 might challenge bears then after.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9989
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.9978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9907
Daily SMA50 0.9854
Daily SMA100 0.9892
Daily SMA200 0.9949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9988
Previous Daily Low 0.9904
Previous Weekly High 0.995
Previous Weekly Low 0.9843
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9956
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9925
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9841
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0009
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding up despite inflation data weighing and strong USD

EUR/USD holding up despite inflation data weighing and strong USD

EUR/USD was somewhat robust overnight considering the US Dollar's rise to fresh cycle highs in the DXY. The single currency traded between 1.0950 to 1.0885, steadying around 1.0900, weighed down by soft national inflation data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY steady on 108 handle ahead on key US data week

USD/JPY steady on 108 handle ahead on key US data week

USDJPY steady on 108 handle, with markets somewhat quiet considering Chinese markets closed. However, US September manufacturing survey coming up has the potential to shift things up a gear.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure around 8-week low as Dollar Index nears multi-month high

Gold: Under pressure around 8-week low as Dollar Index nears multi-month high

With the US Dollar (USD) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.

Gold News

RBA Preview: rates to new record lows

RBA Preview: rates to new record lows

The AUD/USD pair is depressed near multi-year lows ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, as the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures