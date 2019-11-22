USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 200-day SMA, 7-week-old trendline cap rise to 8-day high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Following its latest recovery, USD/CHF rises to the highest since the previous Tuesday.
  • 200-day SMA and multi-week-old resistance line hold the key to pair’s run-up towards 1.0000 mark.
  • 0.9870 can entertain short-term sellers.

Based on its U-turn from 0.9870, the USD/CHF pair current takes the bids to the highest in eight-day while trading around 0.9940 during early Friday.

However, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward sloping trend line since October-starts, around 0.9950 and 0.9965 respectively, stand tall to challenge buyers.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s run-up beyond 0.9965 enables it to claim 1.0000 round-figure whereas the previous month high close to 1.0030 could challenge bulls then after.

Should prices take a U-turn from the present levels, 0.9870 can act as nearby key support ahead of October month low near 0.9835.

Additionally, the pair’s extended downpour beneath 0.9835 emphasizes on 0.9800/0.9795 area including September bottom and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-October upside.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9936
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.9933
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9914
Daily SMA50 0.9923
Daily SMA100 0.9883
Daily SMA200 0.9949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9936
Previous Daily Low 0.989
Previous Weekly High 0.9978
Previous Weekly Low 0.9869
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9907
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9903
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9874
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9857
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9949
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9965
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9995

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support

EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support

EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful

GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful

Bearish candlestick pattern doubts the GBP/USD’s latest recovery as the cable takes the bids to 1.2920 during Asian session. Prices are likely to liquidate the recent upside momentum unless breaking the latest high of 1.2986.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Eyes support at $1,456

Gold: Eyes support at $1,456

On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control.

Gold News

The US China trade agreement is stalling market action

The US China trade agreement is stalling market action

For almost two years the US China trade argument once a dispute, now a war, has been the volatility injection of choice for global markets. Perhaps that is why today’s “cautiously optimistic” comment about the trade deal ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures