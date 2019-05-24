USD/CHF technical analysis: 100-day SMA questions trend-line break momentum

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • RSI near oversold area helps the medium-term moving average to stop further downside.
  • Prices remain under pressure unless recovering back beyond support-turned-resistance.

Despite breaking an ascending trend-line since January, 100-day SMA triggers the USD/CHF pair’s pullback as it trades near 1.0030 by the initial Asian session on Friday.

With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also being near to oversold region, prices can extend the latest recovery towards previous support-line (now resistance) around 1.0055 with 1.0085 and 1.0125 likely following upside levels to please buyers.

However, 21-day simple moving average (SMA), at 1.0135 now, can question the quote’s increase past-1.0125, if not then April month tops near 1.0240 may be challenged.

Meanwhile, 100-day SMA level of 1.0025 becomes immediate support to watch as a break of which could extend recent downside to 1.000 psychological magnet and then to 200-day SMA level of 0.9953.

During the quote’s additional weakness under 0.9953, a rising trend-line since September 2018 could be of importance to watch for sellers as a break of 0.9922 can recall 0.9860 back to the play.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0033
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.0032
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0137
Daily SMA50 1.0071
Daily SMA100 1.0024
Daily SMA200 0.9954
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.01
Previous Daily Low 1.0023
Previous Weekly High 1.0123
Previous Weekly Low 1.005
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0003
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.008
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0157

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board.  The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.

USD/JPY News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

