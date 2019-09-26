USD/CHF technical analysis: 1-week-old resistance-line, 23.6% Fibo. limits nearby upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF pulls back from a multi-day high, stays above 200-bar SMA.
  • Trend-positive RSI increases the odds of upside.

Despite bouncing off 200-bar simple moving average (SMA), USD/CHF fails to cross near-term key resistances as it trades around 0.9915 while heading into the European session open on Thursday.

With this, the quote can witness pullback to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, at 0.9880, ahead of highlighting the key 200-bar SMA level of 0.9855 for one more time.

If bears dominate past-0.9855, pair’s downpour to 0.9800 can’t be denied.

It should also be noted that 14-br relative strength index (RSI) supports the pair's gradual upside by being near to 50 levels.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.9920/25 area including one-week-old falling trend-line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement can trigger fresh run-up to 0.995 and then to recent highs surrounding 0.9980.

However, 1.0000 psychological magnet could challenge bulls afterward.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additinal important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9911
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.9922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.99
Daily SMA50 0.9847
Daily SMA100 0.9898
Daily SMA200 0.9949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9926
Previous Daily Low 0.9847
Previous Weekly High 0.9984
Previous Weekly Low 0.9864
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9877
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.995
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9977
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0029

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: On the defensive amid uptick in US yields, eyes Draghi's speech

EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having printed a weakest daily close in over two years on Wednesday, and could drop below 1.09 if the ECB President Draghi defends his recent decision to restart the bond-buying program.

GBP/USD: Well bid ahead of UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech

GBP/USD bounces off 21-day SMA after first-day of the UK’s Parliament showdown. The House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated “an exciting announcement” for Thursday. The UK MPs will progress towards no-confidence motion.

USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart

The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart.  A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00. 

Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support

We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.

Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines

Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines

At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.

