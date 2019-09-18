USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9950 to question buyers inside a rising wedge

- USD/CHF takes the bids inside a six-week-old rising wedge bearish formation.
- 200-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement could restrict immediate upside.
- 0.9880 becomes the key support.
Despite the recent rise, USD/CHF trades below the confluence of 200-day simple moving average (DMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, close to 0.9940, while heading into the European session on Wednesday.
Even if the pair manages to overcome 0.9950 immediate resistance confluence, upper-line of the short-term bearish rising wedge formation near 0.9975 will be on the buyers’ watch-list as a break of which could propel the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0017 and then to the May-end tops surrounding 1.0100.
On the downside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and pattern support offer key rest-point around 0.9880 as break of which will theoretically confirm the pair’s south-run towards 0.9770.
However, 0.9800 mark comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could offer an intermediate halt during the declines.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9937
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9867
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9914
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
