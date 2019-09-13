USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9890 is the level to beat for sellers

USD/CHF fails to sustain the bounce off key support-confluence including 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

A downside break highlights the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level while 200-DMA caps the upside.

Failures to sustain the bounce off 200-hour moving average (HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of latest run-up drag the USD/CHF back to the key support-confluence while taking rounds to 0.9900 ahead of Friday’s European open.

Should prices slip below 0.9890 support-joint, 50% Fibonacci retracement around 0.9870 may offer an intermediate halt to its downpour to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9855.

In a case where the quote keeps falling below 0.9855, 0.9820 and 0.9800 appear on the bears’ radar.

Meanwhile, pair’s another pullback can have 0.9915 as immediate resistance ahead of confronting 200-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 0.9950 on the daily chart.

Even if the 200-DMA has been restricting the pair’s upside since 12-weeks, a sustained break of which could easily fuel prices to 1.0000 round-figure.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: sideways