USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9890 is the level to beat for sellers

- USD/CHF fails to sustain the bounce off key support-confluence including 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- A downside break highlights the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level while 200-DMA caps the upside.
Failures to sustain the bounce off 200-hour moving average (HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of latest run-up drag the USD/CHF back to the key support-confluence while taking rounds to 0.9900 ahead of Friday’s European open.
Should prices slip below 0.9890 support-joint, 50% Fibonacci retracement around 0.9870 may offer an intermediate halt to its downpour to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9855.
In a case where the quote keeps falling below 0.9855, 0.9820 and 0.9800 appear on the bears’ radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s another pullback can have 0.9915 as immediate resistance ahead of confronting 200-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 0.9950 on the daily chart.
Even if the 200-DMA has been restricting the pair’s upside since 12-weeks, a sustained break of which could easily fuel prices to 1.0000 round-figure.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9897
|Today Daily Change
|-6
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9848
|Daily SMA50
|0.9843
|Daily SMA100
|0.9922
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9947
|Previous Daily Low
|0.988
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0007
