USD/CHF targets the mid-July high of 0.9467 – Commerzbank

The USD/CHF pair continues its ascent towards the 0.9467 mid-July high after almost reaching the June 23 low at 0.9421, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, informs.

“USD/CHF has so far practically reached the 0.9421 June 23 low above which the mid-July high can be spotted at 0.9467. Further up sits the 50% retracement of the 2019-2021 decline at 0.9499.”

“Our medium-term upside target is the 200-week ma at 0.9663.”

“Slips should find support around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9324 below which the September high can be spotted at 0.9296.”

“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while the cross stays above the 0.9215 mid-March low.”