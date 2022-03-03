USD/CHF swings either side of 0.9200 level, sticks between major DMAs as traders eye geopolitics

- USD/CHF has traded in indecisive fashion on Thursday, largely sticking within major moving averages and sticking near 0.9200.
- As focus remains on geopolitics, helping safe-haven USD and CHF, Fed Powell’s testimony and ISM data went under the radar.
Thursday has been another indecisive trading day for USD/CHF, with the pair for the most part swinging between major moving averages (21, 50 and 200 day) in a 0.9180-0.9215ish range. At current levels just under the 0.9200 mark, the pair trades about 0.1% lower on the day, with the safe-haven US dollar and Swiss Franc both making strides against their European G10 peers. After large swings in bond and equity markets in recent days, things are calmer on Thursday with US stocks having recovered early session losses as traders continue to watch developments in Ukraine.
The second round of talks there between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations appears to have made some ground towards agreeing on the creation of a safe corridor for civilians to escape out of various cities. But rhetoric from the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and reports regarding his tone on a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day suggests he is as intent as ever on continuing military action against Ukraine.
While geopolitics continues to command the greatest degree of attention, USD/CHF traders were also monitoring remarks from Fed policymakers and further US data on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared in the second day of his semi-annual testimony before Congress and stuck to the same script he laid out on Wednesday, not providing FX markets with any intra-day impetus. His pledge this week, which has been backed up in the rhetoric from other Fed policymakers, to press cautiously ahead with monetary tightening this year despite Ukraine risks, starting with a 25bps hike this month, seems to be supporting USD.
At the very least, the fact that the US dollar can count on continued haven demand as the Russian economy craters and the geopolitical situation remains tense, helped shield the buck from any potential post-weak ISM Services PMI survey data losses. That suggests that, regardless of the overarching risk tone, USD/CHF might be able to make some gradual headway back towards recent highs in the 0.9300 area, so long as Fed hawkishness remains in the driving seat.
USD/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.919
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9224
|Daily SMA50
|0.9201
|Daily SMA100
|0.9208
|Daily SMA200
|0.9186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stay close to its recent multi-month low
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1032 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020. The pair bounced from such a low, but Eastern Europe war and renewed inflationary concerns undermine demand for the high-yielding EUR.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold: Holding on to higher ground in a risk-averse environment
XAU/USD is partially losing its bullish momentum, but sellers are nowhere to be found. Stocks plunged, reflecting little hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian war's solution. US Federal Reserve chief Powell said he is open to raising the rate by more than 25 bps.
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptos are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
NFPs in US is forecast to increase by 400,000. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.