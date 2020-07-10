USD/CHF surrenders early modest gains, retreats back to 0.9400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CHF to capitalize on its early uptick to multi-day tops.
  • Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven CHF and capped gains for the pair.
  • A fresh leg down in the US bond yields undermined the USD and did little to impress bullish traders.

The USD/CHF pair surrendered a major part of its early gains to three-day tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 0.9400 round-figure mark.

The pair built on the previous day's modest bounce from near four-month lows and gained some traction on the last day of the week. Bulls held on to the gains through the early North American session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move amid concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases.

The US reported a record jump of over 60,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and dashed hopes for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar failed to preserve its early modest gains, rather met with some fresh supply and was being weighed down by the risk-off mood-led downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the pair's downtick over the past hour or so.

It will now be interesting to see if the intraday pullback marks the resumption of the recent bearish trend or the USD/CHF pair is able to attract any dip-buying. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post the fifth consecutive week of losses, though might still be able to close above the 0.9400 mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9407
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.9402
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.947
Daily SMA50 0.9579
Daily SMA100 0.9617
Daily SMA200 0.9723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9411
Previous Daily Low 0.9362
Previous Weekly High 0.9533
Previous Weekly Low 0.9427
Previous Monthly High 0.9651
Previous Monthly Low 0.9376
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9392
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9381
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9372
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9343
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9324
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9421
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.944
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9469

 

 

