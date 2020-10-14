USD/CHF surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF struggled to capitalize on its early modest gains to three-day tops.
- A subdued USD price action was seen as a key factor capping gains for the pair.
- Fading safe-haven demand undermined the CHF and helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/CHF pair surrendered early modest gains to three-day tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9140-35 region.
The pair added to the previous day's goodish rebound of around 70 pips from four-week lows and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. Signs of stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the USD/CHF pair higher.
However, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally. As investors looked past a setback in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, fading hopes of any further US fiscal stimulus and the US political uncertainty held the USD bulls on the defensive.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned and the USD/CHF pair, so far, has managed to hold above 50-day SMA support. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for the resumption of the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of PPI figures. This, along with speeches by FOMC members, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9174
|Daily SMA50
|0.9132
|Daily SMA100
|0.9279
|Daily SMA200
|0.9483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9155
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9089
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9203
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
