USD/CHF: Support at 0.9200 to hold into the close for a move higher – Creit Suisse

USD/CHF has stabilized above key retracement support at 0.9200 after an intraday test below this level, which has likely cleared out a significant amount of positioning, leaving the uptrend in a better state to resume, the Credit Suisse analyst team briefs.
USD/CHF is holding above important retracement support at 0.9200 into the daily close
“USD/CHF saw a very concerted test of key support at 0.9200 on Wednesday. Long positioning has likely been cleared out after the intraday move below this level, and trend following indicators such as moving averages maintain a bullish ‘golden cross’, with weekly MACD staying outright bullish.”
“We stay biased towards a reversal higher from here, with resistance seen initially at 0.9282/89, above which would confirm an important low for an eventual retest of 0.9465/73 highs.”
“A clear, conclusive and closing break beneath the recent lows and the 38.2% retracement of the 2021 surge at 0.9200 would instead trigger a top and suggest a much deeper move lower. Beyond here could see the 55-day average next at 0.9176/73, where we would expect to see a temporary hold if reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
