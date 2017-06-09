USD/CHF struggling near one-week lows amid N. Korean tensions

The USD/CHF pair remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session and is currently placed at one-week lows, around 0.9530/40 band.

Investors remained on edge and continue to monitor developments over the N. Korean episode, with the latest headlines, via Yonhap, that THADD launchers will be installed by tonight benefitted the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal and dragged the pair lower through mid-European session.

This coupled with persistent greenback selling pressure, with the key US Dollar Index hanging closer to yearly lows, further collaborated to the pair's offered tone. Tuesday's comments by various Fed officials revived doubts over any additional Fed rate hike action by the end of this year and added to the already weaker sentiment surrounding the buck.

• US Dollar depressed near 92.20, US yields eyed

Later during the NA session, the US economic docket, featuring the release of trade balance and ISM non-manufacturing PMI, would now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

Immediate support is pegged near 0.9525 level, below which bears are likely to challenge the key 0.95 psychological mark. On the flip side, any up-move beyond mid-0.9500s is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 0.9585 region, above which the pair is likely to surpass the 0.9600 handle and dart towards 0.9620 hurdle.