USD/CHF struggles to find direction, trades above 0.9700

- USD/CHF continues to trade in its 3-week-old range.
- US Dollar Index stays flat near 99.80 in quiet day.
- Industrial Production in Switzerland expanded in first quarter.
The USD/CHF pair is fluctuating in a 30-pip range on Monday amid thin trading conditions. As of writing, the pair was trading in the middle of its three-week-old range at 0.9715, gaining 0.06% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Swiss Statistics revealed that Industrial Production in Switzerland expanded by 0.8% on a yearly basis in the first quarter. This reading followed an increase of 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019 and was largely ignored by the market participants.
Meanwhile, major European equity indexes, with the exception of the UK's FTSE 100, are posting strong gains on Monday to point out to a strong risk appetite at the start of the week.
DXY moves sideways below 100
Although the CHF is struggling to find demand as a safe-haven, the greenback's uninspiring performance is allowing the pair to remain stuck in its range. Financial markets in the US are closed in observance of Memorial Day and the US Dollar Index is staying unchanged on the day near 99.80.
On Tuesday, Trade Balance data will be released from Switzerland at 0900 GMT. Later in the day, New Home Sales, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index from the US ill be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9715
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9708
|Daily SMA50
|0.97
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9761
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.09 amid upbeat German data, thin liquidity
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May beat expectations with 79.5 points in May. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.
Market share war shakes crypto market
Bitcoin loses strength versus the altcoins, which are more resistant to falls. The market is once again feeling fear, according to sentiment indicators. The XRP, the last one to reach the market share battle, shows strong growth potential.
Gold: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session amid the prevalent risk-on mood, albeit has managed to defend the $1722 horizontal support.
USD/JPY: Sticks to modest gains near 50-day SMA, around 107.70 region
USD/JPY regains traction on the first day of the week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual bullish break through the recent trading range.