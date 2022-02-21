USD/CHF struggles to breach 0.9200 as risk-on mood downs USD

- USD/CHF is juggling around 0.9200 in a tight range of 40 pips as risk-aversion evaporates.
- Biden-Putin summit is likely to fade off the obscurity over the Russia-Ukraine tussle.
- The risk-on impulse pushes the US dollar index below the 96.00 mark.
The USD/CHF pair is struggling to breach 0.9200 on the upside, as the market sentiment turns positive on favorable developments over the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The acceptance of Russia’s Vladimir meeting proposal by US President Joe Biden to discuss the security in the Eurozone has cooled off the uncertainty. However, the major factor, which has favored risk-on impulse, is the stipulation that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine.
For Russia, Biden has prepared a package of sanctions that includes barring the US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, as per Reuters. This move is likely to keep Russia in control, as a violation of not invading Ukraine may pose serious threats to the Russian economy.
The US dollar index (DXY) is trading below 96.00, 0.2% lower against Friday’s close, as investors cash their funds from the safe-haven greenback amid the risk-on impulse in the markets.
Meanwhile, investors are looking forward to the cues that can help them to decide the extent of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The rising bets upon a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed in March’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is holding the investor’s nerves.
Adding to the headlines of geopolitical issues, the market participants are eyeing the monthly US Consumer Confidence and PMI Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services, both will be released on Tuesday. While the Swiss franc will be guided upon the release of Wednesday’s ZEW Survey Expectations by the Centre for European Economic Research.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9201
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9235
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.9177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
