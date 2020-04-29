USD/CHF struggles near weekly lows, just above 0.9700 mark

- Some renewed USD weakness prompted some fresh selling around USD/CHF on Wednesday.
- The formation of an indecisive Doji candlestick suggests that the pair might have topped out.
- Bears might wait for a break below 100-DMA as the focus shifts to US GDP and FOMC decision.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 0.9715 region.
The pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.9800 mark, or the very important 200-day SMA amid some renewed selling around the US dollar.
The latest optimism over the slowing spread of the coronavirus and a move to re-open economies in some parts of the world continued denting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
This comes after the formation of an indecisive Doji candlestick on Tuesday and now seems to suggest that the recent strong positive move from sub-0.9600 levels might have already run out of the steam.
However, the prevailing risk-on mood, as depicted by a bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets and which tends to undermine the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand might help limit the slide.
Moreover, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important release of the Q1 GDP and the latest FOMC policy decision.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 100-day SMA support, around the 0.9700 round-figure mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
The advance US GDP report is expected to show that the economic activity contracted by 4.0% annualized pace during the first three months of 2020 on the back of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
Meanwhile, the FOMC policy update and the subsequent press conference will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's future policy path, which might further provide some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.972
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.9752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9703
|Daily SMA50
|0.966
|Daily SMA100
|0.9701
|Daily SMA200
|0.9795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.98
|Previous Daily Low
|0.972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9803
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9656
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas
The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, losing to the commodity currencies and the yen alike, even as stocks have not gone too far and oil is stabilizing at low ground. Two top-tier US events await markets.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.
Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC
Gold edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, albeit has managed to hold above the $1700 round-figure mark.