USD/CHF struggles near the lowest since January 2015, around 0.8875-70 region

- USD/CHF witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus continued weighing on the USD and was seen exerting pressure.
- The risk-on mood, amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, did little to lend any support to the major.
The USD/CHF pair remained depressed through the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-year lows, around the 0.8870 region in the last hour.
The pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall also marked the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias.
Growing confidence surrounding the US fiscal stimulus was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some downward pressure on the greenback. Even a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls or lend any support to the major.
Meanwhile, the ongoing fall to the lowest level since January 2015 seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the positive news on vaccines for the highly contagious COVID-19.
Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a vaccination campaign. Separately, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns over the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, implying that it will be approved for use in the US soon.
However, extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts might hold traders from placing fresh bearish bets and help limit deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. That said, any meaningful short-covering bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the incoming US stimulus headlines will play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8878
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9056
|Daily SMA50
|0.9097
|Daily SMA100
|0.9116
|Daily SMA200
|0.9355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8882
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9093
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.891
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.