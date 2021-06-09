USD/CHF struggles near one-week lows, just above mid-0.8900s

- The cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure on USD/CHF.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the selling bias.
- The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of Thursday’s key release of the US CPI report.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower through the first half of the European session and dropped back closer to mid-0.8900s, or one-week lows touched in the previous session.
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around the USD/CHF pair on Wednesday, with bears now looking to extend the NFP-inspired retracement slide from multi-week lows. The prevalent cautious mood extended some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar was pressured by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, concerns that rising inflationary pressure might force the Fed to taper its asset purchases sooner rather than later acted as a tailwind for the USD. This, in turn, should help limit any further losses for the USD/CHF pair.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to Thursday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. This will be another piece of the macro data that would set the tone for the FOMC meeting on June 15-16. Heading into the key data risk, investors' reluctance to place aggressive bets might also lend some support to the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Wednesday. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8998
|Daily SMA50
|0.9114
|Daily SMA100
|0.9107
|Daily SMA200
|0.9073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9054
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.