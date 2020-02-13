USD/CHF struggles near daily lows, holds above mid-0.9700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF failed ahead of 0.9800 mark and retreats from 1-1/2 month tops.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand boosted the CHF and exerted some pressure.
  • A subdued USD price action does little to lend any support ahead of US CPI.

The USD/CHF pair remained depressed through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9765 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and once again started retreating from the 0.9785-90 supply zone. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Thursday provided a goodish lift to the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status and exerted some pressure on the major.

USD/CHF weighed down by fresh coronavirus concerns

Market concerns about the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus resurfaced on Thursday after China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the death toll and confirmed cases. In fact, the number of deaths in the province rose to 1,310 while 14,840 new cases were reported as of February 12.

This coupled with a subdued US dollar price action further collaborated to the pair's weaker tone. Despite fading prospects for any further rate cuts by the Fed, the greenback struggled to gain traction and remained on the defensive amid the risk-off mood-led slide in the US Treasury bond yields.

It is worth reporting that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his second day of testimony on Wednesday, did little to revive hopes for any further rate cuts, rather reiterated that there were no reasons for the Fed to cut interest rates as the economy remained in a good place.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying or the current pullback marks the end of the recent strong positive move witnessed since the beginning of this month. The focus now shifts to the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9768
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9709
Daily SMA50 0.9746
Daily SMA100 0.9838
Daily SMA200 0.9868
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9786
Previous Daily Low 0.974
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9758
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9706
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9797
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle

GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle

GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus cases jump, EUR/USD sell-off extends, cryptos climb, US inflation eyed

Forex Today: Coronavirus cases jump, EUR/USD sell-off extends, cryptos climb, US inflation eyed

Coronavirus: China reported a leap of nearly 15,000 infections and 240 deaths, reversing the trend of deceleration in the disease's spread. The change is due to methodology change and serves to confirm those fearing the numbers are higher. 

Read more

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures