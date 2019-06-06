USD/CHF struggles near daily lows, bulls trying to defend 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD comes under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday.
   •  Softer US economic data does little to ease the USD bearish pressure.
   •  Focus now shifts to Friday’s important release of the US jobs report.

The USD/CHF pair held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.9900 handle.

The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from nearly five-month lows and met with some fresh supply near the very important 200-day SMA support break-point, now turned resistance amid some renewed US Dollar selling bias. 

Investors remain convinced that the Fed will eventually move to cut interest rates by the end of this year, which coupled with the post-ECB spike in the shared currency and weaker US economic data kept exerting some downward pressure on the greenback.

Meanwhile, the prevailing positive trading sentiment around equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven demand, helped limit further downside, at least for the time being.

Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which might help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9912
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.9948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0056
Daily SMA50 1.0081
Daily SMA100 1.004
Daily SMA200 0.9961
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9951
Previous Daily Low 0.9854
Previous Weekly High 1.0099
Previous Weekly Low 1
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9891
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9821
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9788
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0078

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

