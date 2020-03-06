USD/CHF struggles near 2-year lows, around mid-0.9400s

- USD/CHF remains depressed amid the coronavirus-led selloff in equity markets.
- Collapsing US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations continue to weigh on the USD.
- Market participants now look forward to the US jobs report (NFP) for some respite.
The USD/CHF pair managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from two-year lows and climbed back closer to daily tops, around the 0.9460 region, albeit lacked any follow-through.
The pair showed some resilience below mid-0.9400s and staged a modest recovery amid extremely oversold conditions. Apart from this, the bounce lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid growing market concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The upside seems limited
Investors fretted over the uncontained global spread of the virus and its economic impact on the world economy. The same was evident from a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Friday, which provided a strong boost to perceived safe-haven assets and might underpin the Swiss franc.
The global flight to safety aggravated the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields to fresh record lows. This coupled with firming market expectations that the Fed will again cut rates by 50 bps on March 18 exerted some additional pressure on the already weaker US dollar and should cap any strong recovery.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). The data might provide some immediate respite for the USD bulls and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9454
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9732
|Daily SMA50
|0.9712
|Daily SMA100
|0.9801
|Daily SMA200
|0.9839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9575
|Previous Daily Low
|0.946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
