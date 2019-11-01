USD/CHF struggles near 2-week lows, just above mid-0.9800s

- The post-FOMC USD selling bias remained unabated on Friday.
- Renewed US-China trade jitters exerted some additional pressure.
- The focus now shifts to Friday’s release of the key US jobs report.
The USD/CHF pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near two-week lows set earlier this Friday.
Having failed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA earlier this week, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround in reaction to broad-based US Dollar weakness. Despite the Fed's hawkish tone, indicating that further monetary easing is unlikely, the Greenback remained depressed in the wake of some fresh US-China trade jitters.
Weighed down by weaker USD/trade uncertainty
In the latest trade-related developments, a Bloomberg report on Thursday suggested that Chinese officials have doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term deal with the US. Renewed trade uncertainty pushed global stock markets lower, which further benefitted the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's ongoing downfall.
However, some signs of stability in equity markets helped stall the recent freefall in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided some respite to the USD bulls and extended some support to the major. Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report further collaborated towards limiting the downside.
The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 89K new jobs in October, down from 136K previous, and the unemployment rate is anticipated to tick higher to 3.6%. The key focus, however, will remain on average hourly earnings, which are forecasted to rise by 0.3% MoM/3.0% YoY and influence the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9926
|Daily SMA50
|0.9908
|Daily SMA100
|0.9874
|Daily SMA200
|0.9955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2950 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI, US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .