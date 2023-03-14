USD/CHF struggles near 0.9100 mark, stronger USD lends support ahead of US CPI

- USD/CHF remains depressed near its lowest level since early February touched on Monday.
- Rebounding US bond yields revives the USD demand and limits the downside for the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/CHF pair attracts fresh selling following an early uptick to the 0.9145 region on Tuesday and remains on the defensive through the mid-European session on Tuesday. The pair is currently placed around the 0.9100 mark, down over 0.10% for the day and well within the striking distance of its lowest level since early February touched on Monday.
The downside for the USD/CHF pair, however, seems cushioned, at least for the time being, amid resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, bolstered by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. The uptick in the US bond yields comes in the wake of easing fears of a broader systemic crisis, especially after the US authorities moved to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Apart from this, a recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and turns out to be another factor lending some support to the major.
Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI data will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair ahead of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, starting next Tuesday. In the meantime, expectations that the Fed will slow, if not halt, its interest rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the strain on the US banking system could keep a lid on the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the downside. Bearish traders, however, are likely to wait for acceptance below the 0.9100 mark before placing fresh bets and positioning for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the 0.9435-0.9440 supply zone, or the YTD peak touched last week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9315
|Daily SMA50
|0.9264
|Daily SMA100
|0.9393
|Daily SMA200
|0.9558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9214
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9072
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9198
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
