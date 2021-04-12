USD/CHF struggles for direction, stuck in a range around mid-0.9200s

- USD/CHF was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Monday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and capped the upside for the major.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit any meaningful losses, at least for now.
The USD/CHF pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-0.9200s through the early European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, instead led to a subdued/rangebound price action on the first day of a new trading week. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair. That said, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand extended some support and helped limit any meaningful downside for the major.
The USD found some support after Fed Chair Jerome Powell – during an interview with 60 Minutes – said that the US economy is set to make a turnaround and increased growth should provide more jobs. The comments added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's over $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.
Powell further added that the Fed wants inflation moderately above 2% for some time but does not want it to go materially above 2%. Against the backdrop of Friday's hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index, which recorded the largest annual gains in 9-1/2 years in March, Powell's remarks added to the speculations about an uptick in US inflation.
This, in turn, further raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period, which provided an additional boost to the greenback. However, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/CHF pair, at least for now.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9248
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9175
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.9101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9282
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9232
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9265
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
