- USD/CHF was seen consolidating its recent gains recorded over the past four trading sessions.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook continued underpinning the USD and acted as a tailwind for the pair.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven CHF and capped gains amid retreating US bond yields.
The USD/CHF pair extended its sideways consolidative price move through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.9330-0.9325 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Following the recent strong rally of over 150 pips from sub-0.9200 levels, the USD/CHF pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and oscillated in a range on Thursday. The prevalent cautious market mood underpinned safe-haven assets, which benefitted the Swiss franc and acted as a headwind for spot prices. That said, the downside remains cushioned amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook.
In fact, the latest FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were prepared to hike interest rates by 50 bps as inflation was well above target and risks were to the upside. The minutes also showed general agreement over the need to reduce the central bank’s massive balance sheet at a maximum pace of $95 billion per month to tighten financial conditions. This, in turn, pushed the USD to a nearly two-year high and continued lending some support to the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow was reinforced by modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This held back the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the short-term uptrend witnessed over the past one week or so. Traders now look forward to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for some impetus during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukrain saga. The incoming geopolitical headlines would play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9331
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9319
|Daily SMA50
|0.9266
|Daily SMA100
|0.9237
|Daily SMA200
|0.9214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9293
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9382
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9328
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday and trading below 1.3100. The greenback holds its ground on hawkish FOMC Minutes ahead of Fedspeak and mid-tier data releases.
Gold remains locked in range around $1,925, awaits fresh impetus
Gold price remains driven by the Fed sentiment, especially after the hawkish FOMC minutes pointed to aggressive tightening this year. The US dollar resumes its previous uptrend, in light of the Fed’s tightening expectations, which fuelled risk-off trading in global stocks.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.