- USD/CHF was seen consolidating its recent strong bullish run to a nearly two-year high.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continued underpinning the USD and acted as a tailwind.
- A positive risk tone weighed on the safe-haven CHF and further extended some support.
- Investors now eye US ISM PMI for some impetus, though the focus remains on FOMC.
The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 0.9725 region.
The pair quickly reversed a modest bearish gap opening to sub-0.9700 levels on the first day of a new week, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move further beyond the 0.9750 region. The growing market conviction that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, continued acting act as a tailwind for the US dollar and the USD/CHF pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined traditional safe-haven assets, including the Swiss franc and offered additional support to spot prices. Despite the support factors, bulls seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait for the outcome of the two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps.
Hence, the focus will be on the Fed's plan to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Apart from this, investors will take cues from this week's important US macro data, including the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) scheduled at the start of a new month. A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
From a technical perspective, the rangebound price action witnessed over the past three sessions or so could be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of over a one-month-old upward trajectory, suggesting that any meaningful dip would still be seen as a buying opportunity. Sustained strength beyond the mid-0.9700s will reaffirm the positive bias and pave the way for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9466
|Daily SMA50
|0.9352
|Daily SMA100
|0.9278
|Daily SMA200
|0.924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
