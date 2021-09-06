USD/CHF struggles below 0.9150 amid USD weakness, risk-off sentiment

- USD/CHF makes a dull start on fresh trading week during the initial Asian trading hours.
- US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 91.20 following not so encouraging NFP data.
- The Swiss Franc gains on its safe-haven appeal, SNB holds confidence in its expansionary monetary policy.
USD/CHF treads water in the Asian trading hours on Monday. After testing the high above 0.9160 in the previous session, the pair traded in a very close trade band in today’s session with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9140, up 0.05% for the day.
The depreciative move in the US dollar keeps the pair on the lower edge. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades negatively below 91.20.
The US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data showed in the previous week that the US economy created 235K jobs as compared to market expectations of 750K additional jobs. The lower readings infused doubts about the delay in Fed’s plan of reduced bond purchase and strength of the economic recovery.
The drop in the US unemployment rate from 5.4% in the previous month to 5.2% in August capped the downside for the USD.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,535, down 0.034% for the day.
On the other hand, the Swiss Franc picked the momentum on broad-based USD weakness, despite the downbeat economic data.
The Retail sales in Switzerland fell 2.6% on yearly basis in July, the first annual decline in the last five months, whereas the economy expanded 1.8% on a quarterly basis in June, below the market expectations of 2%.
Meanwhile, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board Member, Andrea Maechler said the COVID-19 uncertainties are expected to remain longer despite the low inflation in Switzerland.
In the absence of major fundamental economic data, the dynamics of the market would influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9139
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9164
|Daily SMA50
|0.9162
|Daily SMA100
|0.9112
|Daily SMA200
|0.9078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.916
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9116
|Previous Weekly High
|0.919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
