USD/CHF strong hurdle remains at 0.9871/85 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF strong hurdle remains at 0.9871/85 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair’s upside should find a tough resistance in the 0.9871/85 area.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF last week rallied to 200 day ma at .9834. Directly above here lies the 55 week ma at .9871 and the 50% retracement at .9885, this is tough resistance and we would allow it to hold the initial test, we have tightened stops and dropped our take profit. A close above .9885 would really ignite upside interest and introduce scope to .9993 then 1.0150”.
“Dips lower should ideally be contained by the near term uptrend at .9687. The accelerated uptrend lies at .9754”.
“Failure at .9414 (early June low) would open the way for the October 2014 low at .9361 to be reached initially”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.