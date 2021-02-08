USD/CHF: Strength to extend, key resistance seen at 0.9079/95 – Credit Suisse

The USD/CHF pair did unwind the overbought condition on Friday, but maintains a small “head and shoulders” base with key resistance seen at 0.9079/95, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF reverted lower on Friday as the market unwound the oversold condition, coming to a halt ahead of the crucial back of the broken downtrend at 0.8971. The pair has subsequently shifted into a very near-term consolidation range, however with daily MACD momentum still pointing higher, we look for strength to resume as a small ‘head and shoulders’ base is still in place.”
“Resistance is seen initially at 0.9007, then 0.9046, removal of which would expose the 61.8% retracement of the September 2020/January 2021 fall, our ‘measured base objective’ and the downtrend from early 2020 at 0.9079/95.”
“Support is seen initially at 0.8986/71, beneath which would instead ease the immediate upside bias and see a move back to 0.8974/72, ahead of the ‘neckline’ to the base at 0.8933. A sustained move beyond here would negate the base and see support thereafter at the current February low at 0.8896.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
