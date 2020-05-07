USD/CHF sticks to small gains near 0.9760 ahead of US data

- USD/CHF struggles to extend its rally on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index pares early gains, turns flat near 100.20.
- Markets expect weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US to increase by 3 million.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory boosted by the broad-based USD strength and gained around 150 pips during that period. However, the subdued trading action ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the pair to go into a consolidation phase on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 0.9760.
DXY sits comfortably above 100
The poor performance of major European currencies during the first half of the week helped the greenback find demand and allowed USD/CHF to gain traction. After touching its highest level in ten days at 100.27, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a technical correction and test the 100 psychological level. Nevertheless, the index pared its losses ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and turned flat on the day near 100.20.
Previewing the Department of Labor's weekly data, “initial unemployment claims are expected to be 3 million in the week of May 1 raising the total to over 33 million in seven weeks, noted FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Continuing claims are projected to climb to 19.905 million from 17.992 million.”
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open the day in the positive territory with US stock index futures gaining more than 1% on the day. If the market sentiment remains upbeat, the pair could look to close the fourth straight day higher even if the USD struggles to preserve its strength.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9762
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9692
|Daily SMA50
|0.9647
|Daily SMA100
|0.9693
|Daily SMA200
|0.9789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9759
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
