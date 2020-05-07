USD/CHF sticks to small gains near 0.9760 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF struggles to extend its rally on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index pares early gains, turns flat near 100.20.
  • Markets expect weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US to increase by 3 million.

The USD/CHF pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory boosted by the broad-based USD strength and gained around 150 pips during that period. However, the subdued trading action ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the pair to go into a consolidation phase on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 0.9760.

DXY sits comfortably above 100

The poor performance of major European currencies during the first half of the week helped the greenback find demand and allowed USD/CHF to gain traction. After touching its highest level in ten days at 100.27, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a technical correction and test the 100 psychological level. Nevertheless, the index pared its losses ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and turned flat on the day near 100.20. 

Previewing the Department of Labor's weekly data, “initial unemployment claims are expected to be 3 million in the week of May 1 raising the total to over 33 million in seven weeks, noted FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Continuing claims are projected to climb to 19.905 million from 17.992 million.”

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open the day in the positive territory with US stock index futures gaining more than 1% on the day. If the market sentiment remains upbeat, the pair could look to close the fourth straight day higher even if the USD struggles to preserve its strength.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9762
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9692
Daily SMA50 0.9647
Daily SMA100 0.9693
Daily SMA200 0.9789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9759
Previous Daily Low 0.9721
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9736
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9691
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9766
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9803

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data

EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, struggling to recover. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.

EUR/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.

Read more

Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.

Gold News

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures