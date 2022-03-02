USD/CHF sticks to modest gains around 0.9200 mark ahead of US ADP report

- USD/CHF gained traction for the second straight day and was supported by a combination of factors.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support amid stronger USD.
- Traders now eye US ADP report/Powell’s testimony for some impetus amid the Russia-Ukraine saga.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest intraday gains heading into the North American session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the 0.9200 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying near the 0.9165 region on Wednesday and move into the positive territory for the second successive day. Receding safe-haven demand undermined the Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the major amid modest US dollar strength.
As investors digest the recent developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, a goodish recovery in the equity markets drove investors away from traditional safe-haven assets. A slight improvement in the risk sentiment was reinforced by an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended support to the buck.
Apart from this, the worsening situation in Ukraine continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and also extended support to the USD/CHF pair. In fact, reports indicated that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and a large Russian convoy was approaching the capital Kyiv.
That said, diminishing odds for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March held forced the USD to pare a part of its intraday gains to the highest level since June 2020. The recent geopolitical developments now seem to have convinced investors that the Fed would adopt a less aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US ADP report on private-sector employment. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony, might provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9223
|Daily SMA50
|0.9201
|Daily SMA100
|0.9208
|Daily SMA200
|0.9184
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9205
|Previous Daily Low
|0.915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9098
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
