USD/CHF sticks to modest gains above 0.96 handle, NFP eyed

USD/CHF sticks to modest gains above 0.96 handle, NFP eyedBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids on Friday and recovered part of previous session's sharp retracement from one-week tops.
With investors looking past yesterday's US data, showing stubbornly low inflationary pressure in the US, a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand helped the pair to regain traction and move back above the 0.9600 handle.
This coupled with a strong follow through gains across global equity markets, reinforcing the prevalent risks-on environment, was also seen weighing on the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal and further collaborated to the pair's uptick through early European session.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to build on the up-move ahead of today's big event risk - the keenly watched US monthly jobs data. Today's NFP report would have implications on the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and should act as a big catalyst for the pair's near-term trajectory.
• US non-farm payrolls expected to rise 180k in August - Rabobank
Today's US economic docket also features the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which is likely to be overshadowed by the post-NFP volatility in the FX market.
Technical levels to watch
Immediate resistance is pegged near 0.9635 area, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards surpassing 0.9680 hurdle, and the 0.9700 handle, towards testing 50-day SMA barrier near the 0.9725 region.
On the flip side, weakness back below 0.9585 level is likely to find support near mid-0.9500s, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting the key 0.95 psychological mark support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.