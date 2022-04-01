- USD/CHF regained traction on Friday and built on the overnight bounce from sub-0.9200 levels.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support amid a stronger USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields benefitted the buck ahead of the US jobs report.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just below the mid-0.9200s.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying on the last day of the week and built on the overnight bounce from sub-0.9200 levels, or a near four-week low. A generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind amid some follow-through US dollar buying interest.
Despite growing uncertainty over Ukraine, investors turned optimistic about a possible breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the equity markets. This, along with hawkish Fed expectations, triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and benefitted the greenback.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance and hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two policy meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by Thursday's release of the US Core PCE Price Index, which rose to 5.4% YoY in February from the 5.2% previous.
From a technical perspective, bulls showed some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA. Hence, Friday's uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying. It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CHF pair is able to capitalize on the move as the focus remains glued to the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report, due later during the early North American session, will influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.931
|Daily SMA50
|0.9257
|Daily SMA100
|0.9236
|Daily SMA200
|0.9213
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9259
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9195
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to capitalize on hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and continues to trade near the mid-1.1000s on Friday. The data from the eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation jumped to 7.5% in March from 5.9% in February. Investors now await US March Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD remains below 1.3150 amid firmer USD, yields, focus on NFP
GBP/USD is keeping its range below 1.3150 ahead of the US NFP. The cautious market mood is underpinning the safe-haven US dollar amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. GBP bulls have shrugged off the upbeat UK Q4 GDP.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1,930-35 area, NFP awaited
Gold edged lower on Friday and was weighed down by a combination of negative forces. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, stronger USD exerted some pressure. The uncertainty over Ukraine helped limit the downside ahead of the US jobs data (NFP).
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Three reasons for a downside surprise, triggering dollar buy opportunity Premium
Three times a charm? Probably not. After Nonfarm Payrolls figures surprised to the upside in both January and February, the report for March could fall short of estimates. That would knock down the dollar, but probably only temporarily.