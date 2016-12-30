USD/CHF steady above 1.0200 handle ahead of manufacturing PMIs

After an initial dip to 1.0200 neighborhood, the USD/CHF pair caught fresh bids and is now headed back to the top end of daily trading range.

Currently hovering around 1.0240 region, the pair has now reversed Friday's entire slide to two-week lows amid resurgent US Dollar buying interest ahead of manufacturing PMI prints. Moreover, the prevalent upbeat investor sentiment, led by better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI for December, is driving flows away from perceived safe-haven currency, Swiss Franc and assisting the pair to hold a move back above 1.0200 handle.

Manufacturing data would continue to remain in focus on Tuesday, with Swiss manufacturing PMI, due in a short while from now, and the US ISM manufacturing PMI print will grab attention during early NA session.

Technical levels to watch

Momentum above session peak resistance near 1.0250 region is likely to confront resistance near 1.0300 psychological mark, which if conquered could accelerate the up-move back towards multi-year highs resistance near 1.0340-45 region. On the downside, 1.0210-1.0200 region remains immediate support to defend below which the slide could get extended back towards 1.0125 level (Friday's low) en-route 1.0100 handle.