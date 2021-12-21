USD/CHF steadily moves back to 0.9225 area, reverses a major part of overnight losses

- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and assisted USD/CHF to regain traction.
- Subdued USD demand held back traders from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside.
- Thin liquidity conditions further warrant some caution before positioning for any further gains.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9220-15 region.
Following the overnight pullback from mid-0.9200s, the USD/CHF pair regained positive traction on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked strong follow-through. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a solid recovery in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and provided a goodish lift to the major. That said, a combination of factors could hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and cap any further gains.
Investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the imposition of fresh restrictions. Adding to this, a fatal blow to US President Joe Biden's massive $1.75 trillion spending bill might keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. In fact, US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who is key to Biden’s hopes of passing the investment bill, said on Sunday that he would not support the package.
Meanwhile, modest US dollar weakness was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and additional gains for the USD/CHF pair. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot-plot indicated that the Fed officials expect to raise the fed funds rate at least three times next year.
In the absence of any relevant economic releases, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Investors might also be reluctant amid relatively thin liquidity conditions heading into the year-end holiday season. Even from a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair has been oscillating in a range over the past two weeks or so. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond mid-0.9200s before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9239
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.921
|Daily SMA200
|0.918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
