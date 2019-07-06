USD/CHF steadily climbs to session tops, around mid-0.9900s ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Improving risk sentiment seemed to dent the CHF’s safe-haven status. 
   •  Bulls shrug off a subdued USD demand amid rising Fed rate cut bets.
   •  The focus remains on the release of US monthly jobs report for May.

The USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and recovered a major part of the previous session's slide, back closer to multi-month lows.

The pair continued showing some resilience below the 0.9900 handle and staged a late rebound on Thursday amid a pickup in the US equities, which tends to dent the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status.

The momentum extended through the early European session on Friday, with bulls taking cues from a positive trading sentiment around equity markets and shrugging off a rather subdued US Dollar price-action.

The USD bulls remained on the defensive amid firming market expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year, albeit did little to hinder the pair's strong intraday positive move. 

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery or once again meets with some fresh supply near the very important 200-day SMA support turned resistance ahead of Friday’s key event risk - NFP.

Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, which might influence the near-term USD price dynamics and eventually provide some fresh directional impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9946
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.9914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0044
Daily SMA50 1.008
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.9962
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9962
Previous Daily Low 0.9879
Previous Weekly High 1.0099
Previous Weekly Low 1
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9958
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0041

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP

EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1260, pressured after the German Bundesbank slashed its growth forecasts and industrial output fell below expectations. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700, stable. Labour defeated the Brexit Party in a by-election, and Theresa May officially steps down as party, launching the leadership contest. NFP is awaited.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance

USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance

US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May. Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.

USD/JPY News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady

Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000. 

Read more

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Gold News

