USD/CHF steadies below parity after upbeat Swiss GDP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Swiss economy expanded by 1.1% on a yearly basis in Q3.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm above 98.30 on Thursday.
  • Market action is likely to remain subdued due to Thanksgiving Day holiday in US.

After coming within a touching distance of the critical parity mark, the USD/CHF pair retreated slightly as the upbeat data from Switzerland helped the CHF stay resilient against its rivals. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.9990 and is likely to continue to move sideways as markets come to a halt on Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Swiss economy gains traction in Q3

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Switzerland expanded by 0.4% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and lifted the annual growth rate up to 1.1%, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Thursday. Both of these readings came in higher than analysts' estimates.

Commenting on the data, "This growth was supported primarily by the export of chemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as energy," noted ING analysts. "Without the boost from these two sectors, GDP growth would have been close to zero. Overall, the cyclical slowdown was confirmed."

On the other hand, after climbing to a fresh two-week high of 98.44 on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index stays in a tight consolidation channel above 98.30, forcing the pair to stay in its daily range. 

The KOF Leading Indicator will be published from Switzerland from tomorrow and there won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket, which suggests that the pair is likely to remain below parity ahead of the weekend.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.999
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9923
Daily SMA50 0.9927
Daily SMA100 0.9885
Daily SMA200 0.9948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0001
Previous Daily Low 0.9969
Previous Weekly High 0.9981
Previous Weekly Low 0.9868
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9981
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9956
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0007
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0039

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

