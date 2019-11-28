USD/CHF steadies below parity after upbeat Swiss GDP data

- Swiss economy expanded by 1.1% on a yearly basis in Q3.
- US Dollar Index stays calm above 98.30 on Thursday.
- Market action is likely to remain subdued due to Thanksgiving Day holiday in US.
After coming within a touching distance of the critical parity mark, the USD/CHF pair retreated slightly as the upbeat data from Switzerland helped the CHF stay resilient against its rivals. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.9990 and is likely to continue to move sideways as markets come to a halt on Thanksgiving Day in the US.
Swiss economy gains traction in Q3
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Switzerland expanded by 0.4% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and lifted the annual growth rate up to 1.1%, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Thursday. Both of these readings came in higher than analysts' estimates.
Commenting on the data, "This growth was supported primarily by the export of chemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as energy," noted ING analysts. "Without the boost from these two sectors, GDP growth would have been close to zero. Overall, the cyclical slowdown was confirmed."
On the other hand, after climbing to a fresh two-week high of 98.44 on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index stays in a tight consolidation channel above 98.30, forcing the pair to stay in its daily range.
The KOF Leading Indicator will be published from Switzerland from tomorrow and there won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket, which suggests that the pair is likely to remain below parity ahead of the weekend.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.999
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9927
|Daily SMA100
|0.9885
|Daily SMA200
|0.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0001
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9969
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9868
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0039
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.
GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level
The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.